Letter: Are we raising a population that can't read?
Are we raising a population that can't read?

Are we raising a population that can’t read?

Have you noticed how many internet news and stories are video content only? Besides eating up a lot of cell phone and computer data to get the story, I think we are deliberately dumbing down out internet users.

Facebook and others try to use default settings that automatically play the video, whether I am ready to listen or not.

I occasionally like to read news or other stories during a down time at work. I find it difficult to listen to a video and be able to get back into work quickly.

These settings take away the power of choice and highlight the 6th grade reading level only.

Paula Marshall

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

