Letter: Are we raising a population that can’t read?

Are we raising a population that can’t read?
Have you noticed how many internet news and stories are video content only? Besides eating up a lot of cell phone and computer data to get the story, I think we are deliberately dumbing down out internet users.
Facebook and others try to use default settings that automatically play the video, whether I am ready to listen or not.
I occasionally like to read news or other stories during a down time at work. I find it difficult to listen to a video and be able to get back into work quickly.
These settings take away the power of choice and highlight the 6th grade reading level only.
Paula Marshall
Southeast side
