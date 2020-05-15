Letter: Are we the next dinosaurs?
View Comments

Letter: Are we the next dinosaurs?

We have been told some COVID testing is not what it appears, wow! We are engaged in one of the biggest battles of modern history and our response is a huge barage of scams! I get online scam attempts almost every minute I'm on the net and the net has become our lifeline. Now I find that even live clinics are trying to scam us. Even our President wants us to inject Lysol. I went to a Doctor, and watched an elderly woman who was waiting for her even more elderly mother told she could not wait in the waiting room, she could not wait in the hallway outside the office, she had to wait outside in the blazing Arizona sun. I got admonished by a store clerk for having about two toes touching the omnipresent but undefined tape line.

Maybe it is our time to go from this planet, and I don't mean to Mars...

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News