 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Are we tired of Prince Harry's whining yet?

  • Comments

Prince Harry (and Meghan), It seems that you abdicated from your country and moved to America to continue your lives here. So. If you want to play a “big boy’s “ game, then let me tell you at least one of the rules. You and your wife do not get to whine on and on and on and on about all things British. Your original country (and people) will hate you for it…and America is already weary of it. I think, in general, we Americans are not whiners. We find it unbecoming. After awhile (and it has already been “awhile”), it is just plain boring. You do not get along with your family. OK. We see that. Now please, please…for my sake and yours…get on with your life. Make an effort to be happy. You’re the only one who can do that. I worry that, should you continue with the bitching, you will have lost the people of this country too. You have already lost me.

Sue Thompson

SaddleBrooke

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News