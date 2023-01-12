Letter: Are we tired of Prince Harry's whining yet?

Prince Harry (and Meghan), It seems that you abdicated from your country and moved to America to continue your lives here. So. If you want to play a “big boy’s “ game, then let me tell you at least one of the rules. You and your wife do not get to whine on and on and on and on about all things British. Your original country (and people) will hate you for it…and America is already weary of it. I think, in general, we Americans are not whiners. We find it unbecoming. After awhile (and it has already been “awhile”), it is just plain boring. You do not get along with your family. OK. We see that. Now please, please…for my sake and yours…get on with your life. Make an effort to be happy. You’re the only one who can do that. I worry that, should you continue with the bitching, you will have lost the people of this country too. You have already lost me.