Letter: Are white supremacists Pro-Fascism?

"Antifa" is not a group of people. It is a movement of American citizens who are anti-fascism. These dedicated patriots remember that The United States joined in WWII to defeat Germany and Italy's aggressive fascist regimes.
Now, these same patriots, or their descendants, see what this country has become under a fascist leader. This so-called president has managed to obfuscate the separation of the three co-equal branches of power set in stone in the Constitution, taking complete control over Justice and the Senate. Now, he's attempting a coup of the Supreme Court. He has ordered staff and department heads not to respond to subpoenas.
I ask his lemmings: if you and the president are against the anti-fascist movement, those who do not want a Gestapo regime in our country, does that mean you favor that regime flourishing here? How do you dare call yourself American patriots?
White-supremacists have created a majority of the violence at peaceful protests. President ordered them, "stand back, stand by!"
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
