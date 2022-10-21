 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Are You a Bystander?

Are You a Bystander?

Over 50 years of research has documented the “bystander effect” in which people fail to intervene in a sexual assault that they witness. This especially happens in large groups – few take responsibility. Would you step up?

How does modern politics reflect this failure of social responsibility?

The young, people of color, ethnic minorities, women, those with disabilities, and gender minorities suffer from correctable injustices. All social progress has been achieved through the organized action of citizens - including democracy itself, and all rights we enjoy.

When we “opt out,” we sidestep our role in creating the society we want.

We say “No thanks” to having someone’s back who cannot win their fight alone.

We say “I’m good” to the victims of discrimination, exploitation, abuse, harassment, and outright attack.

We say “I don’t get involved in politics” because we are privileged; we are lucky; we are in a protected class.

That’s messed up. People should help each other. Learn the issues and vote!

Kirby MacLaurin

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

