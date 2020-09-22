 Skip to main content
Letter: Are you better off than 4 years ago?
Letter: Are you better off than 4 years ago?

Dear Editor,

As a gun enthusiast and personal liberty believer I happily voted for Trump in ‘16.

Now, I find myself having to pause and really think about my kids and soon their kids. What values really matter to me? Honesty, sacrifice, hard work, humility, compassion, and bravery (I even want to say manliness but not politically correct).

Since then Trump has shown me he fails to demonstrate any of these. I will happily vote for Biden and vote to “fire” Trump. My fellow Republicans I can only wish for each of you the independence and courage to pause, add up your own list of what you want to represent to your kids, and let any fellow sheep blindly following a “movement” be damned. Think for yourself, but start with whatever human qualities you personally hold dear.

Mark Warrington, Tucson

