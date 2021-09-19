Letter: Are You Gullible?

Human beings are, and always have been gullible. And there are, and have always been, individuals who know how to exploit that gullibility.
Politicians are trained to take advantage of gullible voters at all levels, especially Republicans.
Over 60% of Republicans and Republican leaning independents believe the “Big Lie” that Trump won the 2020 election. The gullible Republican voters, supporting Republicans in Congress and conspiracy theorists still believe that the 2020 election was fraudulent and Trump won. What is even more ridiculous is that belief has been directly rebutted by proven facts and tossed by multiple state and federal courts (more than 50 times) which noted that there is ZERO evidence of any voter fraud.
In order to call oneself a “Republican” you must believe in “The Big Lie.”
Here is what is crazy. We have two major political parties in this country and one of them, and its leaders, sees itself unwilling or unable of directing the party in another direction.
Thomas Wilson
Northwest side
