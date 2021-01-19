 Skip to main content
Letter: Are you kidding us?
Re: the Jan. 12 article "To avoid turmoil, Biden should promise to pardon Trump."

Kenneth Lasson, in his guest opinion (1-12-21) recommends that Biden should pardon Trump because it would signal "that the outgoing president is not a target and help calm tensions.” This adds insult to injury. Do the rioters in DC and elsewhere really just want to protect their beloved Trump, who has done so much for them over the last 4 years, especially betraying our country to Russia numerous times, consistently lying to the public, and attacking the foundation of our democracy to propel himself to the throne of a dictator? Bravo, what a leader, what a braggart, what a bully, what a cheater! Pardon a person only works and is the right thing to do when there is true contrition, when the perpetrator might have been a victim of circumstances or too narrow laws, and when this pardon can ultimately help the nation. Pardoning a racist criminal, however, a threat to our nation, who is ready to incite the mob further is like punching yourself in your face.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

