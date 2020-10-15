Letter: Are you seated?

Want to know some dark deep state double probation top secret political information I’ve learned while working in political campaigns?
They know if you’re registered to vote.
They know if you voted.
They know how often.
They know if you don’t.
And by “They” I mean everyone. It’s public information.
Taxes, campaign funds, government officials and politician’s interest are all limited quantities and they’re always looking for the most efficient way to use them.
In most cases to do the most good but also to get the most votes.
If you’re registered and vote often they want you to be happy with them.
If you don’t not only can you can be safely ignored but resources that would go to you and your community can be moved to one that does.
If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu.
Guy Rovella
Midtown
