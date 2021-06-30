 Skip to main content
Letter: Are You Supporting Democracy or Authoritarianism
Letter: Are You Supporting Democracy or Authoritarianism

For all of the Republicans who favor “reshaping” voting regulations in the various states, including Arizona, please consider the following.

You support these changes because they provide Republicans with an unfair (my view) advantage to win political office and gain or maintain political power. This will allow a more authoritarian government to occur in the nation, both local and national.

What will you do when the government officials, whom you elected, began to restrict your rights and regulate society to maintain that power? This scenario has occurred in numerous nations and eventually will occur here. Authoritarian leaders and governments will begin to take your rights and further regulate society when you begin to threaten the power you gave them. TO REPEAT, THEY WILL DO ANYTHING TO KEEP AND INCREASE THAT POWER, INCLUDING TURNING AGAINST YOU WHEN NECESSARY.

Examples of this occurrence are everywhere, you just need to pay attention.

Craig Whaley

Northwest side

