Letter: Are you the senile old person who followed a raving lunatic?
I would like to ask Republicans to respond to a couple of questions.

How many of you truly benefit from the economy? Are you invested “bigly” in the stock market or is it your contributions keeping it going?

If you are protecting your investments, how will you use that money when you’ve died from coronavirus? After funeral expenses, assuming your family can afford a funeral, will your family be able to live on the balance?

When you are lying there, unable to touch your family, how will you explain why you chose money and greed over your life and family?

How will you explain to others why you put them all at risk so people wealthier than you can make more money? And how will you explain how you ignored science, doctors, experts, friends, health agencies and sane people? Is it a problem if your grandchildren think you were the senile old man who followed a raving, unintelligent lunatic who suggested that you inject disinfectant?

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

