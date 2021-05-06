Letter: Aren't both parties supposed to represent all of their constituents.

Radical fascists are fighting to reinstate the autocracy that began at noon, January 20, 2017, and claim their "rights" - to carry guns anywhere, anytime, bullying and intimidating ordinary people supersedes all others. What about mine to not feel angst?
Extremists believe their "right" to protest violently supersedes my right to peaceful protest. They march freely, in military fashion, carrying swastika and Confederate flags, denying Blacks, Jews, Asians, Mexicans and anyone who doesn't resemble themselves.
During campaigns, politicians from both parties claim, "I will not only represent Republicans or Democrats. I will represent ALL people!" Does anyone believe that? Name three Republicans who cross the aisle and represent both sides. In Arizona, name one.
In all my aware life, I remember the great debates of Congress in cigar-smoke-filled basement rooms. Stephenson, Kefauver, Eisenhower, Humphrey, Kennedy, Truman, Goldwater and Nixon. They'd argued and smoked and drank until a compromise was made for what they agreed was the betterment of the people. True democracy. Compromise no longer exists in politics
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
