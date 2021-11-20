Letter: Arizona - the crazy people State

Arizona, the Grand Canyon State is soon to be known as the Crazy People State. Having now to deal with Karen Fann and her Cyber Ninja fraudit - paid for by Arizona taxpayers; Paul Gosar and his irrationally violent and unhinged statements and actions - now censured by Congress; and “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley - sentenced to 41 months in prison for his part in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capital, what else would one expect?
Peter Jackson
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.