 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Arizona - the crazy people State
View Comments

Letter: Arizona - the crazy people State

  • Comments

Arizona, the Grand Canyon State is soon to be known as the Crazy People State. Having now to deal with Karen Fann and her Cyber Ninja fraudit - paid for by Arizona taxpayers; Paul Gosar and his irrationally violent and unhinged statements and actions - now censured by Congress; and “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley - sentenced to 41 months in prison for his part in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capital, what else would one expect?

Peter Jackson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News