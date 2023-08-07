Gun violence and crime is at a high volume throughout America currently.

All Arizona Police Departments, should believe in solutions to address this unacceptable violence start with bringing a range of constituencies together. Striving to establish understanding between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Their main goals could be ongoing and continuous dialogue between communities and the police. An example, is the work will be organizing events in which young people, seniors and other community members can have positive interactions with police officers working in our city. Seeking to help close the divide between the police and some in the neighborhoods.

Arizona political leaders including Governor Katie Hobbs, plus Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly should work to deliver more legislation on reachable goals and solutions that support peace. Decreasing the violence and crime drastically.

Alim Howell

Southwest side