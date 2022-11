Dem Blue stables garnered a few wins and Rep Red stables won a few. Each day the odds kept changing. They were all over the board. Neck to neck races. Some won by a length and some by a nose. They crossed the finish line and checked the results. Win- you govern; Place- you go to the gym; Show- you go home. Very dignified response from one jockey. If you don't know, BS stands for Best Salutations!