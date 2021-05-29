 Skip to main content
Letter: Arizona Election Results Audit
Letter: Arizona Election Results Audit

Arizonans owe a debt of gratitude to Vice Chair Bill Gates and other members of Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for speaking out and standing up for facts, evidence, rule of law, and protecting voters rights. Supervisor Gates was articulate and clear on a recent PBS News Hour in explaining what has been taking place in Arizona since the 2020 election and how Senate President Fann and her followers continue baseless allegations of fraud by employees of Maricopa County Election Department and continue peddling conspiracy theories. The supervisors are standing up for honesty and democracy and we thank them.

Norm and Mary Steffenson

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

