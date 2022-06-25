Letter: Arizona Gun Laws

By Arizona state law (ARS 13-3102) a person violates the law by knowingly possessing a deadly weapon on school grounds. However, this does not apply to a firearm that is not loaded and is carried in a vehicle. If the adult exits the vehicle, he/she must leave the weapon inside out of sight and the vehicle locked. Thus an 18-year-old adult can bring an AR-15 assault rifle onto school grounds in a vehicle with a fully loaded magazine that is not inserted into the lower receiver of the rifle and has not violated the law. Once he knowingly inserts the magazine into the AR-15 and gets out of the vehicle, he has violated the law which is a misdemeanor and not a felony. It will take him about 2 seconds to insert the magazine and charge the weapon (action of putting a bullet in the chamber) before he can begin shooting. Thank your legislators for making it easier for school shooters here in Arizona.