Letter: Arizona Is Not a Model for COVID 19 Response

Re: the Aug. 6 article "Trump hails Arizona as model in COVID-19 'embers' strategy."
I was fascinated to read that President Trump hailed Arizona as a model of his COVID 19 strategy, not surprising since we have a male Republican governor who has kowtowed to the President. I compared our numbers to a State with a female Democratic governor, New Mexico. Arizona’s population is about 3.5 times the population of New Mexico. As of August 5, Arizona reported a total of 182,203 COVID 19 cases. New Mexico reported a total of 21,566. Arizona’s total is 8.4 times greater than New Mexico’s. Arizona reported a total of 3,932 deaths. New Mexico reported a total of 667 deaths. Arizona’s total number of death is 5.9 times greater than New Mexico’s. Great work Governor Ducey! Great strategy President Trump! I prefer the preventative strategy followed by the female Democratic governor of New Mexico.
Donald Klein
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
