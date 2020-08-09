You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Arizona Is Not a Model for COVID 19 Response
View Comments

Letter: Arizona Is Not a Model for COVID 19 Response

Re: the Aug. 6 article "Trump hails Arizona as model in COVID-19 'embers' strategy."

I was fascinated to read that President Trump hailed Arizona as a model of his COVID 19 strategy, not surprising since we have a male Republican governor who has kowtowed to the President. I compared our numbers to a State with a female Democratic governor, New Mexico. Arizona’s population is about 3.5 times the population of New Mexico. As of August 5, Arizona reported a total of 182,203 COVID 19 cases. New Mexico reported a total of 21,566. Arizona’s total is 8.4 times greater than New Mexico’s. Arizona reported a total of 3,932 deaths. New Mexico reported a total of 667 deaths. Arizona’s total number of death is 5.9 times greater than New Mexico’s. Great work Governor Ducey! Great strategy President Trump! I prefer the preventative strategy followed by the female Democratic governor of New Mexico.

Donald Klein

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News