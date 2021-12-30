Letter: Arizona Leads on Energy

As the winter approaches and heating costs are expected to rise, now is the time to prioritize the development of a reliable energy grid. A properly functioning energy grid enables our economy and communities to flourish, providing stability and helping the state avoid blackouts.
For instance, Arizona’s access to a reliable grid allows us to not just meet the existing demand, but to profit from generating surplus electricity. Arizona sells 25% of our electricity to consumers outside the state, further fueling economic growth.
In a state like Arizona, power outages can create cost surges, bringing devastating financial consequences for businesses and families. We must protect our residents from unpredictable price fluctuations, particularly in the colder weather where heat is a necessity.
If we turn our attention to the energy sector now and make investments early, we will help our community stay safe and safe money while ensuring our economy remains stable.
Mireya Arroyo
Green Valley
