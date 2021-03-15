 Skip to main content
Letter: Arizona reports 1,835 more COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths.
Re: the online article "Arizona reports 1,835 more COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths."

Employees could work on staggered schedules. The article talks about how there have been many cases of COVID, yes it has gone down, but there are still too many cases. Dr. Ross Goldberg says employees should go to work one day and others the next. I am a junior at Sunnyside High School; the way we are doing school is some days people go to class in person while others are doing the same class but online. I included this because it’s the same way Dr. Ross Goldberg was telling them to do so. If all employees follow Dr. Goldberg’s directions, Covid cases could go down, and all employees could be safe in their workplace.

Melanie Navarro

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

