 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Arizona Republicans Fritter Away Taxpayer Funds
View Comments

Letter: Arizona Republicans Fritter Away Taxpayer Funds

  • Comments

We have seen Arizona Republicans seriously challenged by reality even when proven wrong by actual fact. They claim they are the party of “Financial Responsibility '' but claims are challenged by stories about money lost on Data Ninjas, violation of electronic voting machines now useless, and now investing more money into the southern border wall. They want to spend $700 million dollars of taxpayers' money for the wall a recent story in the Washington Post noted had been breached more than 3,000 times. The individuals passing through the barrier find it easier to cut through it than go around it. In fact, they patch previous cuts with tinted putty and use them over and over. I guess Arizona can regain wasted funds from convicted border wall fraudster Steve Bannon through property taxes on his house in Oro Valley.

Alan Barreuther

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News