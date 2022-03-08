Letter: Arizona Republicans Fritter Away Taxpayer Funds

We have seen Arizona Republicans seriously challenged by reality even when proven wrong by actual fact. They claim they are the party of “Financial Responsibility '' but claims are challenged by stories about money lost on Data Ninjas, violation of electronic voting machines now useless, and now investing more money into the southern border wall. They want to spend $700 million dollars of taxpayers' money for the wall a recent story in the Washington Post noted had been breached more than 3,000 times. The individuals passing through the barrier find it easier to cut through it than go around it. In fact, they patch previous cuts with tinted putty and use them over and over. I guess Arizona can regain wasted funds from convicted border wall fraudster Steve Bannon through property taxes on his house in Oro Valley.
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.