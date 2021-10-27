Letter: Arizona’s Families Can’t Lose Health Care Access — Here’s Why

When I was diagnosed with cancer my world turned upside down. Its emergence changed my life and the lives of the people I love. Thankfully, because of the incredible care provided by my doctors and health care staff, I can proudly call myself a cancer survivor.
I now have the opportunity to advocate for the people and causes I love. Because of my experience, one of those causes is advocating for affordable, accessible health care. Programs that provide access to affordable coverage, like the federal insurance marketplace subsidies expanded earlier this year, should be made permanent by Congress — including Senators Kelly and Sinema — so health care is available to as many people as possible.
If Congress does not act to make the subsidies permanent, millions of Americans could see their insurance premiums increase. Americans simply can’t afford the cost, and our health care system can’t afford the effects of millions of people suddenly losing access to coverage and care.
Tony Zinman
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.