Letter: Arizona’s representatives

As an Arizonian, I am ashamed that two of Arizona’s representatives in Congress, Paul Godard and Andy Biggs, are deeply associated with the lies, misinformation and extremist groups that stormed our capital causing panic, mayhem, severe bodily harm and death to citizens. These men’s know ties to groups like The Oath Keepers, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim groups and their false insistence that the election was “stolen” is outrageous. They have stirred up violence and anger based on false premises and should not be representing our great state in Congress.
Our democracy is based on people accepting the results of a fair and free election. Otherwise, anarchy and dictatorship are in the making.
Carolyn Wayland
Tubac
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.