Letter: Arizona Senate Race

Mark Kelly may seem "out of this world," but his space craft is unsuitable for his mission! You see, Mark has a Democrat problem. With Democrats raging and fueling fires across the country, defunding and disrespecting law enforcement everywhere, creating rumors and lavish stories, it is a very bad time to welcome that team of wannabe socialist revolutionaries in Arizona! The Democrats, more opposed than helpful in righting this ship of state from that awful COVID and the bruised economy it has left us with, changing horses mid-stream is a lousy idea for Arizonans.
Senator Martha McSally, the Warthog pilot - an aircraft so endeared at Davis-Monthan, gets my vote! The Governor and the President are on her side. Her team defends Arizonans, protects our borders, supports law enforcement and bets on stability. Why? Because a strong will and a stable course is the surest way to defeat COVID and insure the return of prosperity and jobs for all. She's got the team, she's got it all!
Tony Whitehorn
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
