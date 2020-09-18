 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Arizona Senate Race
View Comments

Letter: Arizona Senate Race

Mark Kelly may seem "out of this world," but his space craft is unsuitable for his mission! You see, Mark has a Democrat problem. With Democrats raging and fueling fires across the country, defunding and disrespecting law enforcement everywhere, creating rumors and lavish stories, it is a very bad time to welcome that team of wannabe socialist revolutionaries in Arizona! The Democrats, more opposed than helpful in righting this ship of state from that awful COVID and the bruised economy it has left us with, changing horses mid-stream is a lousy idea for Arizonans.

Senator Martha McSally, the Warthog pilot - an aircraft so endeared at Davis-Monthan, gets my vote! The Governor and the President are on her side. Her team defends Arizonans, protects our borders, supports law enforcement and bets on stability. Why? Because a strong will and a stable course is the surest way to defeat COVID and insure the return of prosperity and jobs for all. She's got the team, she's got it all!

Tony Whitehorn

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Local-issues

Letter: public schools

I have watched Nick Pierson give back to his community for many years. His genuine concern for youth is apparent in the work he has done for t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News