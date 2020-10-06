 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Arizona Senatorial Race
View Comments

Letter: Arizona Senatorial Race

About once a week, the Daily Star does a "fact check" on President Trump.

Since we have an ongoing, very heated battle between McSally and Kelly for the Senate seat of John McCain's, how about doing a thorough, non-partisan, review of their political ads: which are correct, and which are misleading.

As a reader, it would help to know which ads are truthful, and which ads are not. It might help us voters who are being besieged daily on TV, radio, and newspapers.

Charlotte Mesick, Foothills

Charlotte Mesick

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mark Kelly

What have I learned about Mark Kelly? I learned that he listens to all experts and draws his own conclusions. He is an independent thinker. Th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News