Letter: Arizona Senatorial Race

About once a week, the Daily Star does a "fact check" on President Trump.
Since we have an ongoing, very heated battle between McSally and Kelly for the Senate seat of John McCain's, how about doing a thorough, non-partisan, review of their political ads: which are correct, and which are misleading.
As a reader, it would help to know which ads are truthful, and which ads are not. It might help us voters who are being besieged daily on TV, radio, and newspapers.
Charlotte Mesick, Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
