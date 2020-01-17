Letter: Arizona senators and impeachment
Letter: Arizona senators and impeachment

I sent this message to Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally:

Columnist EJ Montini notes in The Arizona Republic (January 3): “Republican political adviser Juleanna Glover. . . points out in a Politico article that it would only take three Republican senators to force a secret ballot. The rules for the impeachment trial can be set by simple majority in the Senate, so it’s possible to mandate a secret ballot.” The country’s need for an honest evaluation and a genuine impeachment trial would be satisfied with a secret ballot rule. I urge you to support it.

I received an acknowledgment from Sinema’s office and then a carefully prepared, detailed description of the impeachment and trial process, ending with this note: “Partisan politics has no place in addressing these serious allegations. As with all of my duties, I will approach this process with seriousness and thoughtfulness, free of partisan politics, and reach a decision based on what is right for Arizona.”

McSally? Nada.

Meg Files

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

