Letter: Arizona Senators and the Voting Rights Act
Letter: Arizona Senators and the Voting Rights Act

Regarding the Voting Rights Act, the legislation is opposed by 50 Republicans and 2 Democrats. The Act should be opposed because it 1) allows for legal ballot harvesting, 2) has no I.D. requirements to request an absentee ballot, 3) has no I.D. requirements to turn in an absentee ballot on election day, and 4) does not mandate that all legal ballots be received by Election Day. Republicans and the heroic Senators Manchin and Sinema are correct to oppose it. We should count ourselves lucky. Senator Kelly, where are you? Voters must assume you oppose voter I.D., support ballot harvesting and that you are OK with ballots being received after voting day for an ill-defined length of time. Please speak out otherwise. Arizona deserves better.

Bruce M. Prior

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

