Letter: Arizona Senators Must Support Build Back Better Budget Plan

The climate crisis is imminent, and we must act now. Those words have been uttered by many climate activists, but right now the stakes and potential for meaningful change cannot be overstated. I am a college student and climate scientist-in-training, and I know it is absolutely critical that Congress passes the Build Back Better budget as is, with all its measures to cut air pollution, address Arizona’s water crisis, and provide much needed protection for public lands, intact.
I urge Arizona Senators Sinema and Kelly to not block or propose cuts to the budget plan, and to stand up for it in its current form. We in Tucson are living in the third fastest warming city in the country and in a state facing a megadrought and water allocation cuts. Now is not the time for our elected officials to get cold feet about bold climate legislation. Now is the time to Build Back Better.
Stella Heflin
Midtown
