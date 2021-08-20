 Skip to main content
Letter: Arizona senators need to protect the Arctic
Few landscapes differ more from Tucson than the Arctic. In Arizona, we see saguaro standing tall in the heat, while narwhals drift on sea ice in the Arctic. Yet these places share a formidable appeal—an ability to thrive despite extreme conditions. Still, with intense environments comes fragility.

The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is home to polar bears, caribou, and countless birds that migrate to all 50 states. But it’s at risk. In 2017 Congress opened the Arctic to oil and gas drilling. This would destroy the landscape that Arctic wildlife depends on. And because of the rare environmental conditions, Arctic animals don’t have anywhere else to go.

Senators Kelly and Sinema must vote to permanently protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Here among the desert cacti, it’s comforting to know that far to the north, other animals and plants also thrive when it feels like the odds are stacked against them. We need to protect our fragile places.

Meghan Hurley

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

