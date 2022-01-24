 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Arizona takes action in election fraud?
Letter: Arizona takes action in election fraud?

I am sure in just a few days, Attorney General Brnovich will refer both of the questionable lists of “official” Arizona Trump Electors sent to the Electoral College during the phony “Trumped-up” election fraud fiasco of last year to the Department of Justice for further review. Like other responsible officials in states where this occurred, Brnovich will continue the fight for the people of Arizona to ensure open and secure elections in our state. Or maybe not?

Alan Barreuther

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

