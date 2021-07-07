Letter: Arizona Voter Audit

First if all information re Arizona voter data has been sent to Montana!!!
Secondly, what will this audit accomplish? Would the result after all this time and cost state it was an honest vote? If it comes out that Trump won the vote, who would believe them? I certainly would not with the secrecy, the way the audit was handled AND the trucking of this information to Montana to a man who supported Trump.
Where is the attorney general and/or the Governor in this with taking private information to another state?
Judith Hubbard
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.