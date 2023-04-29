Arizona, we have a problem to face together: Water. Department of the Interior announced three ways we can stabilize and protect the Colorado River system: do nothing; honor water rights over 100 years old; or share with each other and Earth. Any preference?

We have until May 30, 2023, to comment on the proposal. Visit www.usbr.gov/ColoradoRiverBasin/SEIS.html for details. The site contains how to attend public meetings in May, via Zoom, and a webform for SEIS comments. In Spanish too.

Interior wants your suggestions. Mine: share. Redesign water-hungry farming practices because Arizona agriculture uses 74 percent of the river’s water. Fed policy should forbid growing water-hungry crops in deserts, like alfalfa. Grow them? Lose comparable water rights. Ground water too. It’s already outlawed elsewhere. Successful multiple cuts of alfalfa per season persist farther north, with dryland farming. Adios Republican’s contracts with China, Saudi Arabia and large corporations! Allocate water for drought tolerant plants, respecting wisdom of the Ancients. Times have changed!

Nancy Jacques

Northeast side