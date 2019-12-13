I moved from California to Arizona last month to escape the Socialists that forgot JFK's challenge, "A
sk not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country". After reading the opinion page of the Arizona Daily Star for a few weeks, I have concluded the Tucson area has it's share of these socialists. Trump's policies have delivered the strongest economy in the history of our nation. Every class of people is sharing in this historic growth. His foreign and domestic policies are exactly what we have needed for years, and his popularity is outstanding compared to other recent Presidents. He is the first President to deliver his promises that were the reason he was elected.
Ken Wolfe
Marana
KEN WOLFE
Northwest side
