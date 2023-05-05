As an oncology nurse, I see patients every day who are dealing with various forms of cancer. Recently, more price-setting policies have been included in President Biden’s healthcare priorities package. I worry that these additional measures could deprive patients of access to future cancer medicines and hope for a healthier, more comfortable future. Instead, I hope Congress focuses their efforts on one of the biggest headaches for many patients dealing with health issues—pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).

Prescription drugs play a large role in oncology because many forms of cancer are treated with a combination of medications and care. As PBMs have grown in power and control over the medication marketplace, they have increased administrative red-tape and created extra, and unnecessary financial burdens on many patients. Patients should focus on fighting their cancer, not fighting with PBMs or insurance companies to receive the medications that keep them alive.

Taelor Martin

Foothills