 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Arizonans need rental assistance
View Comments

Letter: Arizonans need rental assistance

  • Comments

I was shocked to read today that many eligible recipients for rental assistance have not received a response to their applications. They stand to be evicted as soon as this coming Sunday. 15% of Arizona households are not caught up in rent according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

I know a lot is going on in D.C. right now. And only 9 states have distributed 50% or more of allocated funding. But 11 million people nationwide could be on the streets next month. That includes children.

Our members of Congress need to find time in their busy schedules to check with Gov. Ducey and get the ball moving here in Arizona. Perhaps they could remind their colleagues that it would be nice if their supporters had a legal address to use in order to voae in coming elections, including 2022.

Julie Becker

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News