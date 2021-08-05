Letter: Arizonans need rental assistance

I was shocked to read today that many eligible recipients for rental assistance have not received a response to their applications. They stand to be evicted as soon as this coming Sunday. 15% of Arizona households are not caught up in rent according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
I know a lot is going on in D.C. right now. And only 9 states have distributed 50% or more of allocated funding. But 11 million people nationwide could be on the streets next month. That includes children.
Our members of Congress need to find time in their busy schedules to check with Gov. Ducey and get the ball moving here in Arizona. Perhaps they could remind their colleagues that it would be nice if their supporters had a legal address to use in order to voae in coming elections, including 2022.
Julie Becker
Southwest side
