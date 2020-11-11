Letter: Arizona's count

Beacon or dark hole: Whatever happened to Arizona's count
As an Arizonan I'm concerned about the way the electoral count was performed in our state. At first it appeared methodical and deliberate, with updates every twelve hours. Katie Hobbs appeared on TV confirming the outstanding numbers. Then. . . Radio Silence. True, Pennsylvania declared a victory for Biden so the nation lost interest in Arizona. But reports on official Arizona sites of the count also disappeared. At this point I cannot find a source informing me of how many ballots are outstanding, and in which counties.
This is unfortunate. The issue in a democracy is always trust and when suddenly the process that we all expect to continue is either halted or unreported, it is inevitable that questions arise about whether some mischief is afoot. Stu Brody
Stuart Brody
Patagonia
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
