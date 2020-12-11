Letter: Arizona's COVID-19 vaccination schedule

This vaccination priority, while generally logical, has one major flaw: it won’t save the most lives. COVID does not kill younger people. Many of the people in the early vaccination categories are young people. So the plan has 30 year old teachers and bus drivers getting vaccinations while 80 and 90 year people go without. I suggest that Dr. Christ’s plan stand however with one caveat: Nobody under 40 gets an early vaccination.
Gary Blakely
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
