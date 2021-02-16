Letter: Arizona's Democratic Senators/Keep Arizona Blue

I am a left of center Democrat who could not be more proud of our moderate Democratic Senators, Kristen Sinema and Mark Kelly. Being moderate they now have the ear of our current President, and can not only support his agenda, but are in a unique position to deliver for our State. They support the necessary COVID-19 relief plan and President Biden's excellent cabinet nominees. After carefully listening to the impeachment evidence they voted to convict the leader of the insurrection. Any thought from the progressive part of the party to primary them is wrong-headed and counter-productive. Let the republican party leadership here and elsewhere eat their own and censure and primary their members who have a conscience. Additionally, we need to contact our fine Senators and thank them for their courage and thoughtful representation. If we do no let our guards down in 2022 we can keep Arizona Blue. We need to work hard to keep them and our Democrat representatives in Congress in office.
James Robinett
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.