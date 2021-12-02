Letter: Arizona's Energy Grid Needs Investment

Arizona is one of the sunniest states in the country and has been the focus of energy infrastructure investment because of that fact. However, with the states drastically increasing population, there is worry amongst Arizonan’s whether our existing energy grid can handle the upcoming stress of the summer months as people begin relying heavily on their A/C units to cool their homes.
We know that we do not want our lives interrupted or people hurt because the grid might fail under the stress of the increased energy demands. In order to avoid this, our elected leaders and community members must recognize the need for continued investment into the infrastructure of our energy grid. This calls for unified work between energy companies and community organizations that both work at times against each other.
We need to focus on these investments in order to protect Arizona families, small businesses, and ensure that our state economy can continue to grow and flourish for all that call the Grand Canyon state home.
Kimberly Cueva
South Tucson
