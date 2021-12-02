 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Arizona's Energy Grid Needs Investment
View Comments

Letter: Arizona's Energy Grid Needs Investment

  • Comments

Arizona is one of the sunniest states in the country and has been the focus of energy infrastructure investment because of that fact. However, with the states drastically increasing population, there is worry amongst Arizonan’s whether our existing energy grid can handle the upcoming stress of the summer months as people begin relying heavily on their A/C units to cool their homes.

We know that we do not want our lives interrupted or people hurt because the grid might fail under the stress of the increased energy demands. In order to avoid this, our elected leaders and community members must recognize the need for continued investment into the infrastructure of our energy grid. This calls for unified work between energy companies and community organizations that both work at times against each other.

We need to focus on these investments in order to protect Arizona families, small businesses, and ensure that our state economy can continue to grow and flourish for all that call the Grand Canyon state home.

Kimberly Cueva

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police Brutality

Watching the video of the off-duty Tucson Police officer pin a woman and her daughter to the ground in the parking lot of Cullinary Dropout wa…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News