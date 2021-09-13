Letter: Armchair Quarterbacking in Afghanistan

I love how people find it so easy to sit back in their armchairs and second-guess every move that President Biden's Administration has made as it pertains to ending the war in Afghanistan. (A war that should have never been initiated as 15 of the 19 hijackers on 9/11/01 were from Saudi Arabia; but then, oil IS thicker than blood). Trump negotiated with the Taliban, a terrorist group, to end the war and exit by 4/1/21. President Biden extended that deadline, which gave American's who were in the country plenty of time to leave, except those deemed necessary to the mission. War is ugly; ending war is ugly. I pray that the Afghan's who supported us get out safely. While executing the plan of evacuation could have gone better, to say the current Administration is a "threat," is nonsense, especially considering that the last Administration almost toppled our own democracy in their "exit."
Terri Hicks
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.