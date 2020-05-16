Letter: Armed protestors are committing treason
Politicians from both parties have stated that we are in a war and that the COVID virus is the enemy. In fact Trump has styled himself as a wartime leader in this fight. If that is the case, those who violate the ban and those who advocate others to do so are aiding and abetting the enemy because their advocacy and actions promote spread of the virus. Aiding and abetting an enemy in wartime is treason. This is particularly true of the protestors who barged into the Michigan state capitol carrying guns to try to intimidate those who are leading the fight against the virus.

It is sadly ironic that so many of these treasonous protestors proclaim themselves to be patriots and wrap themselves in the flag and sport MAGA hats.

Thomas Chester

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

