Letter: Armed Terrorist
Letter: Armed Terrorist

Some three weeks ago a poverty stricken, British Terrorist was admitted to this country. He was not found on any Terrorist watch lists and was unknown so says WH Press Secretary Psaki. Terrorist Akram spent some time at Dallas area homeless shelters then surfaced at a Synagogue as an ARMED hostage taker.

Several questions are wanting for answers. Why did he do it? Where did he get the gun? If he was penniless how did he buy the gun? Who sold/provided the gun? What kind of gun was it? There is a serial number on the weapon. Who owned if before? All of these relevant questions should be answered by the anti-gun media. The truth is that he was not in legal possession of the weapon as are the huge percentage of perpetrators of "gun violence". A point rarely made by the media.

Mark Wurz

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

