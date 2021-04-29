Letter: Armenian Genocide

Although my Turkish friends are understandably bristling, I applaud the declaration by the Biden/Harris Administration regarding the Armenian genocide. This tragedy was committed by leaders and citizens of the waning Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century. Such official recognition is long overdue and on the side of truth-telling.
As a nation that has also for generations committed systematic land and resource theft and cultural and bodily genocide against Native families on this continent, America would gain credibility if we officially acknowledged our terrorism as well. We know firsthand the disgrace such crimes against God and God’s beloved bring to victims, as well as to the heritage and integrity of the perpetrating nation.
Both peoples need to name it: genocide. Also, the current populace and governments of both countries need to relentlessly defuse and disarm the values and worldviews (Manifest Destiny) that gave rise to it.
ron rude
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.