Letter: Arming the next insurrection

The January 6 event was a preview of what’s to come. The facts being uncovered by the special commission detailing the depth of planning that led up to the coup attempt supports this. We came close to losing our democracy, and that’s scary. Consider the record sales of assault rifles over the past few years. You can bet that most of these weapons of war are not being purchased by the large majority of Americans who support more gun safety laws, but by MAGA extremists and others who actually believe the Big Lie and no longer trust our democratic process. What happens when these angry people don’t like the results of a future election? The only way to minimize this threat and also to reduce the awful mass shootings in our schools and elsewhere is to ban all assault weapons and high capacity magazines. And the only way to accomplish this is to vote out of office every elected official who supports the status quo.