 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Arming the next insurrection

  • Comments

The January 6 event was a preview of what’s to come. The facts being uncovered by the special commission detailing the depth of planning that led up to the coup attempt supports this. We came close to losing our democracy, and that’s scary. Consider the record sales of assault rifles over the past few years. You can bet that most of these weapons of war are not being purchased by the large majority of Americans who support more gun safety laws, but by MAGA extremists and others who actually believe the Big Lie and no longer trust our democratic process. What happens when these angry people don’t like the results of a future election? The only way to minimize this threat and also to reduce the awful mass shootings in our schools and elsewhere is to ban all assault weapons and high capacity magazines. And the only way to accomplish this is to vote out of office every elected official who supports the status quo.

Dennis Murano

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: guns/abortion

Many gun-obsessed republicans convey this or a similar version of it: “We should not ban assault weapons because there will always be assault …

Letter: Nancy Pelosi and Communion

Recently, Nancy Pelosi was denied Holy Communion by Archbishop of San Francisco for her stance on abortion rights. Let's be clear. Pelosi was …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News