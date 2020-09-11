Letter: Article Called "Chance of Change..."

I realize the Daily Star is a supporter over all of the socialist agenda and is filled with propaganda but this country has enough division in it right now without continually fanning the flames with comments like "Trump is seeking to leverage the violence that has erupted around some of the protests to scare white, suburban voters and encourage them to back his reelection." Maybe it's the anarchy in the streets that is causing the reaction and not about Trump!
Or the continued propaganda about COVID deaths when the CDC has admittedly exaggerated for the sake of fear to push for vaccines that won't be safe and not sufficiently tested, and the banning and suppression of information on medications that actually would work to kill COVID so we don't have to wear masks and live in fear. Maybe it's the fear of totalitarianism that is pushing people to vote for someone they see as the ONLY possible choice to fight for their freedoms.
Sharan Wieberdink
Northwest side
