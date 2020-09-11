 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Article Called "Chance of Change..."
View Comments

Letter: Article Called "Chance of Change..."

I realize the Daily Star is a supporter over all of the socialist agenda and is filled with propaganda but this country has enough division in it right now without continually fanning the flames with comments like "Trump is seeking to leverage the violence that has erupted around some of the protests to scare white, suburban voters and encourage them to back his reelection." Maybe it's the anarchy in the streets that is causing the reaction and not about Trump!

Or the continued propaganda about COVID deaths when the CDC has admittedly exaggerated for the sake of fear to push for vaccines that won't be safe and not sufficiently tested, and the banning and suppression of information on medications that actually would work to kill COVID so we don't have to wear masks and live in fear. Maybe it's the fear of totalitarianism that is pushing people to vote for someone they see as the ONLY possible choice to fight for their freedoms.

Sharan Wieberdink

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News