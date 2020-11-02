 Skip to main content
Letter: As Biased as It Can Get
It shouldn't make any difference on which side of the political concertina fence you reside for one to see the the "in your face" bias the media has towards our sitting president. Of all the issues on the election table, what dish are we served on the 2nd page of national news? None other than "2 who attended rally for Trump last week in North Carolina test positive for COVID". Really? That would be 2 out of an estimated crowd of 20,000! Although the article was penned by an AP reporter, the Daily Star as well as CNN, PBS, MSN,US News, the NY Daily News and many other "neutral" media sources saw fit to give it the spotlight. Not convinced? The article goes on to state that the impacted county health department believes these were independent cases unassociated with the rally. The defense rests.

Tom Hansen

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

