Letter: As clear as black and white

Changing the policing in our country without changing our nations economics will lead to nothing! As long as 80% of our tax benefits go to the millionaires and billionaires, huge corporations and special interests, our income equality continues and its people problems.
The fabric of protecting our workers slowly disappears and the worker become an expense of doing business. Workers voices are now rules of arbitration, the worker vs. the businesses teams of lawyers and their Human Resources department. Families living on the streets while others buy a second and third home or that newer model private jet.
Our jails and prisons are mostly poor people of color. Public money for public school systems receive crumbs while private schools double down on more tax income. City parks become tent cities and three meals a day looks like a handout for survival. It's THEM AGAINST US....and you have to wonder who is "them" and who is "us."
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
