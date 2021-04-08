Letter: As elephants, Republicans have poor memories

Democrats, corporations, sports organizations and airlines, are disturbed by Georgia and, I assume, other states issuing voter suppression laws. Republican politicians upset. Governor Brian Kemp, who worked for years suppressing votes of minorities by shutting down the ability to register and creating numerous obstacles, including those which allowed him to “defeat” Stacy Abrams, has led the charge.
Georgia State Senator, Matt Brass, says calling them “Jim Crow Laws 2.0” is ridiculous because “Jim Crow Laws 1.0” were supported by Democrats, corporations, sports organizations and airlines - the very same people and companies now against it. His lack of understanding of political history (history in general) requires some ‘larnin.’
For example, we had no airlines in 1865 or 1888, and very few sports leagues. That was when the transformation of the two major parties began. Southern Democrats broke from the Democratic Party and became Republicans. Anti-racist, socially-leaning Republicans became Democrats, trying to create a successful reconstruction suitable for the same people Lincoln embraced.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
