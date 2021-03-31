 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: As expected.
View Comments

Letter: As expected.

  • Comments

Along with the Biden administration lying, saying the border is closed and secure, to taking credit for Trump’s work on the vaccine rollout, there is more mischief afoot. The media blackout at the border is instructive. Press and cameras are not allowed into the detainment facilities and Border Patrol officials are forbidden to make statements or take questions. That never occurred under Trump. So much for full disclosure. Another story came to light that many readers may not yet be aware is the creation of Building Back Together, a new non-profit advocacy group. This group is a 501 (c) (4) and has the blessing of the White House. Anita Dunn and Jen O’Malley Dillon, both officials in the Biden administration, helped in the early development of the group. This type of non-profit is not, I repeat, is not required to publish it’s donors. How convenient. Soros and every other left wing extremist can contribute without accountability . We will never know. “Dark money” ring a bell?

J Randall Deeming

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Fann's Audit

Learning that Senate President Karen Fann now intends to undertake a ”full forensic audit” of Maricopa County’s election results, I am concern…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News