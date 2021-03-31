Letter: As expected.

Along with the Biden administration lying, saying the border is closed and secure, to taking credit for Trump’s work on the vaccine rollout, there is more mischief afoot. The media blackout at the border is instructive. Press and cameras are not allowed into the detainment facilities and Border Patrol officials are forbidden to make statements or take questions. That never occurred under Trump. So much for full disclosure. Another story came to light that many readers may not yet be aware is the creation of Building Back Together, a new non-profit advocacy group. This group is a 501 (c) (4) and has the blessing of the White House. Anita Dunn and Jen O’Malley Dillon, both officials in the Biden administration, helped in the early development of the group. This type of non-profit is not, I repeat, is not required to publish it’s donors. How convenient. Soros and every other left wing extremist can contribute without accountability . We will never know. “Dark money” ring a bell?
J Randall Deeming
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.