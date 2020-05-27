Letter: "As Time Goes By"

What can we expect politically until the election? Will reason prevail?
We know the party of Trump will follow his lead, willy-nilly, as he mounts a second-term offensive. The Democrats have found a leader they hope can win. TV will be flooded with vicious, low falsities against candidates, probably some may be aimed at your own choices. We can be assured of thousands of Tweets from on high and maybe another 10,000 lies. Trumpites will swear by their bronzed, blonde leader, even if he shoots someone in daylight, on 5th Avenue. Democrats will have to present a strong, logical and attainable policy statement, rather than reacting to more offensive claptrap. They must "Get out the vote" because the Trump core will vote as a bloc. They can't just bemoan The Donald's fetid follies.
Impeachment wasn't the answer, but it was necessary, even though Republicans didn't convict. It's a label, an advertisement for Trump's defeat. So tighten your belts; the Ship of State won't founder. "Good" will prevail.
Paul Rees
Northwest side
